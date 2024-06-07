Plus-size model crowned Miss Alabama (PHOTOS)

Oversize model Sara Milliken has won the title of Miss Alabama, sparking a torrent of criticism and support online. Critics have claimed that Milliken’s victory bolsters negative stereotypes about Alabama.

Milliken took the crown at National American Miss Alabama final on Memorial Day, earning her a spot in the organization’s national final in Florida this November. The self-described “plus-size” participant first entered a National American Miss competition in her teens, and had failed to place at the state-level show twice before.

The girl in the middle just won Miss Alabama.Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/EVmNxHZSUl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024

Unlike some other beauty pageants, National American Miss scores contestants on a wide range of skills and attributes, including “personality, confidence, and communication,” according to the organization’s website.

Points are awarded for volunteer work and academic achievements, the site states, adding that “braces, glasses, skin problems, varying heights, weights and appearances, are all a part of creating the special and unique individual that you are and that we want to celebrate.”

Regardless, Milliken’s win was met with negativity when it was reported by local news outlet WKRG. “Calling her beautiful is fine and good that’s all in the eye of the beholder,” one Alabama man responded to the story on WKRG’s Facebook page. “But let’s be honest with ourselves… she’s extremely unhealthy and this is a slap in the face to the young girls who have worked hard and maintained a diet to actually be a beauty queen. This is an embarrassment to the state of Alabama.”

“Is that actually considered attractive in Alabama?” another commenter chimed in.

Some 37.9% of adults in Alabama are obese, making the southern state the US’ seventh-fattest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. West Virginia is the most obese state in the nation, with an obesity rate of 41.3%. The CDC defines obesity in adults as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered a “healthy weight” by the CDC.

Amid the abuse, some commenters offered Milliken their support. Since her story went viral, she told WKRG that she has received offers of a dress, earrings, and thousands of dollars worth of products to boost her presentation at the National American Miss final.

“Their words can hurt,” Milliken said of her trolls. “Even if it is online… something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people.”

“I’ve always wanted to spread positivity, and this kind of put me in a position to do exactly that,” she told WKRG.

A week after Milliken’s victory, a man who identifies as a woman won Miss USA’s state-level competition in Maryland. The pageant leads up to the Miss Universe competition, which has allowed transgender participants for more than a decade.