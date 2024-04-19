World’s first beauty contest for AI models announced (IMAGES)

The creators behind AI-generated influencers are set to compete for a cash prize in the world’s first online beauty pageant exclusively for digitally produced ladies.

The event, called ‘Miss AI’, is being organized by the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) in collaboration with Fanvue – an OnlyFans-like subscription-based platform that already hosts a number of virtual models, including those who offer adult content.

The digital contestants hoping to secure the Miss AI crown will be judged on their beauty, underlying tech, as well as their social media pull, according to WAICA’s official website. The AI creator’s “social media clout” will also be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of audience growth, and ability to utilize social media platforms such as Instagram.

“We share the vision for the WAICAs to become the Oscars of the AI creator economy,” Fanvue co-founder Will Monanage said.

In order to participate, competitors are required to submit a 100% AI-generated image of a woman and answer a series of questions about how and why the model was created, how many followers it has, how its content is monetized, how much revenue it receives, and even the stereotypical beauty pageant question about the model’s “one dream to make the world a better place.”

It’s noted that creators are allowed to make unlimited submissions to the contest, so long that each one is a different AI-generated model.

Aside from the crown, the creators behind top three winning Miss AI contestants will be awarded prizes totaling over $20,000, with the winner also getting $5,000 in cash. The finalists will also be able to earn AI mentorship programmеs, PR services and more.

Ironically, the AI contestants will be judged by fellow AI-generated influencers, namely Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, who have both already amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and have been raking in thousands of dollars posing for top clothing brands like Victoria’s Secret and Guess and drawing the attention footballers and billionaires. The AI judges will also be joined by their flesh-and-blood counterparts – entrepreneur and PR adviser Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett.

The first AI influencers have already entered the pageant after submissions opened on Sunday, including one named Alba Renai, who recently announced to her 11,000 Instagram fans that she had been hired as the first non-human host on a weekly special segment of ‘Survivor’ in Spain.

The exact date on which the award ceremony will be held is still unknown, but the terms and conditions of the contest state that all prizes will be awarded and paid out in full by August 1, 2024.