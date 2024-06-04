icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jun, 2024 14:09
Russian MP wants to regulate concert clothing

Children should not be exposed to “half-naked” artists, according to a member of the State Duma
Russian MP wants to regulate concert clothing
Performance by singer Olga Buzova (center) in the city of Ufa on June 1, 2024. ©  VK Fest/VK

A Russian lawmaker has called for tighter regulations on clothing worn by public performers, following an outcry over a revealing outfit worn by a pop star at a concert attended by children earlier this month.

A costume donned by singer Olga Buzova at a show in the city of Ufa triggered complaints, the local branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday. A municipal MP also raised the issue in a post on social media. The concert took place on June 1, the International Day for Protection of Children, and many criticized the singer’s performance as inappropriate.

Following the outcry, Communist party MP Irina Filatova sent a letter to the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, suggesting that requirements be introduced outlining what artists can and cannot wear during performances approved for children.

“Since not all Russian artists are aware of the influence that their behavior and performances have on the general public, I ask you to consider introducing mandatory dress requirements for public performances that have no age restrictions,” the MP said in the letter, as quoted by TASS.

Artists should display an image that is relevant to the event and the audience, the deputy argued. “Half-naked” performances have long become the norm in Russia, she claimed.

In December, a number of Russian pop stars were forced to apologize after taking part in a “naked party” that caused nationwide uproar. Images from the event were leaked to the media and widely shared. Many critics found the theme distasteful and inappropriate given that the country is currently engaged in a military conflict.

One of the artists present at the party was sentenced to 15 days in jail for public disturbance and LGBTQ propaganda.

Russia has been striving to promote traditional family values, as opposed to what the leadership describes as “Western values,” referring to the LGBTQ movement. On June 1, President Vladimir Putin stated that children and family are of utmost importance for society and the government.

