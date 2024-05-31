icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened
31 May, 2024 17:28
HomeEntertainment

Footballer suspended for refusing to participate in LGBTQ campaign

AS Monaco’s Mohamed Camara has been banned for four matches for refusing to “raise awareness of the fight against homophobia”
Footballer suspended for refusing to participate in LGBTQ campaign
Monaco's Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara © AFP / Nicolas TUCAT

Top stories

Professional footballer Mohamed Camara, who plays for AS Monaco, has been benched for the next four matches for refusing to take part in an anti-homophobia campaign, the French League (LFP) announced on Thursday.

During a Ligue 1 match against Nantes on May 19, the jerseys of Monaco’s players featured an anti-homophobia logo to mark the World Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

However, 24-year-old Camara, a Mali national, chose not to support the LFP campaign and used white tape to cover the logo on his uniform and refused to join his team for a joint photograph in front of the campaign logo.

South American country labels transgenderism a mental illness READ MORE: South American country labels transgenderism a mental illness

The match, which was the final game of the league’s season, ended 4-0 in favor of Monaco, with Camara scoring from the penalty spot. After the match, the footballer was referred to the LFP for disciplinary action.

“After hearing the player Mohamed Camara, and noting his refusal during the meeting to carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia, the commission decided to impose a four-match suspension,” the LFP said.

Following the match, Monaco’s general manager, Thiago Scuro, explained that Camara did not participate in the campaign “for religious reasons” and stressed that while the club respects all religions, it was “very sad about this episode and we want to make it clear that we do not support this.”

Scuro also told AFP that the club respects the LFP’s decision to suspend Camara and will not appeal the decision.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned Camara’s actions, stating after the game that “Such behavior must be met with the toughest sanctions both for the player but also for his club which allowed him to do it.”

In Mali, however, Camara has been applauded for respecting his personal and religious convictions. The Malian Football Federation commended the athlete for exercising his freedom of expression. “Players are citizens like any other whose fundamental rights must be protected in all circumstances,” the organization said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taiwan’s legislative brawl & NATO’s aggressive expansion
0:00
29:31
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies