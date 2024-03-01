Miss Ukraine rages at Russian winner of beauty pageant (PHOTOS)

The Winner of the Miss Europe 2024 beauty pageant, Russian national Roza Gadieva, has been accused of “buying” her way to victory by an outraged Ukrainian contestant who claimed she herself was being bullied.

During the competition, which took place in Lebanon last month, Miss Ukraine, Melena Melnichuk, made a number of posts on her Instagram account, accusing Gadieva as well as the organizers of the event of intentionally provoking her. Melnichuk claims she was forced to take pictures together with the Russian contestant, threatened, and even made to wear similar dresses.

After Gadieva took first place, Melnichuk accused the Russian national of paying off the judges for her victory while she herself did not receive any prizes and did not make the top three.

However, Miss Belarus, Irina Maksimovich, who took third place in the competition, decided to stand up for the Russian contestant. During a bus ride after the award ceremony, Maksimovich lashed out at Melnichuk for her Instagram posts and the accusations she had leveled against the other contestants.

“Don’t you have a war? Why are you shaking your t**s at a beauty contest?” Maksimovich could be heard telling the Ukrainian in a video of the incident.

After the altercation, Melnichuk made another post, claiming that the first and third places of the contest were bought by the Russian and Belarusian contestants for €20,000 ($21,600) and €5,000 ($5,400), respectively.

In an interview with the press after the award ceremony, Gadieva, who is from Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, admitted that some people “just didn’t like that I am from Russia. Some didn’t even want to stand next to me on stage. But I did not react to this in any way and didn’t enter into any altercations. Maybe that became a factor in my victory.”

Gadieva, who has two children, speaks Arabic and English and is a linguist by training, has also admitted that she got into the competition by accident after hearing from a friend that there is was a qualifying round in Moscow for Miss Europe. “That very same day I boarded a plane and flew to the competition,” Gadieva said.

During the competition in Lebanon, Gadieva went on stage wearing a historic Tatar costume which was provided by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. Experts estimate the cost of the outfit at some $14,000 as it was embroidered with gold thread and studded with turquoise and pearls.