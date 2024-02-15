icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2024 21:07
HomeEntertainment

Megan Fox upset at ‘looking like a Ukrainian sex doll’

Amid a backlash from Ukrainian Instagram users, the actress told her detractors to “let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake”
Megan Fox upset at ‘looking like a Ukrainian sex doll’
Megan Fox arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022 ©  AP / Jordan Strauss

Top stories

American actress Megan Fox has whipped up social media outrage by complaining that she looked like “a Ukrainian blowup doll” in a low-quality photograph. The ‘Transformers’ star was accused of “xenophobia and misogyny towards Ukrainians.”  

Fox posted a photo of herself and fiance Machine Gun Kelly along with pop starTaylor Swift and Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce to Instagram on Wednesday. In the accompanying caption, Fox joked that the “shadowy cell phone pic” made her look “like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Among more than 18,000 commenters were a legion of angry Ukrainians. “Come to Ukraine and see what Ukrainian women are…to realize what a catastrophic disrespectful shame [you have] just written,” one Ukrainian woman thundered. 

“Is xenophobia and misogyny towards Ukrainians okay for you? For normal people they are not,” another wrote.

Replying to one woman who called her comment “very rude,” Fox wrote: “Dear God. That is NOT what I meant. Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake.”



Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Accepting reality
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies