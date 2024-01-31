German-based music company BMG is reportedly looking to cut ties with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over his political statements, according to an article published by Variety on Monday. The 80-year-old musician has previously criticized Israel over its siege of Gaza, accused the West of provoking and prolonging the Ukraine conflict, and called the US the “the most evil of all.”

The record label signed a contract with Waters in 2016 and was set to release a newly recorded version of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. However, after the company hired a new CEO last year, the deal was scrapped and the record ended up being released by a UK-based label.



Variety now says it has learned from a number of sources that BMG is set to drop the veteran musician from the label entirely. No official statements from the company regarding this potential move have been made yet, however, with Variety claiming that BGM representatives had declined requests for comment.

In an interview with Glenn Greenwald late last year, Waters himself hinted that his time with BMG could soon be cut short, stating that the split was the result of pro-Israeli sentiments at the record label’s parent company, Bertelsmann.

The musician has continued to face accusations of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism over his harsh criticisms of Israel, opinions on the Holocaust, questioning the Israeli government’s version of events regarding the October 7 attack by Hamas, and demands to respect the human rights of Palestinians. While refusing to back down from his views, Rogers has vehemently denied allegations of anti-Semitism.

He has also faced backlash for speaking last year at the United Nations Security Council at Russia’s invitation, where he called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and stated that Moscow’s offensive against Kiev was “not unprovoked.” He has previously condemned the West for inciting the conflict in the first place and prolonging it via continued weapon shipments to Kiev.