Merchandise with Putin quotes sparks buying frenzy

Phrases emblazoned on the apparel include: “It’s an equal honor to be our friend and enemy,” and “Russia’s borders don’t end anywhere”

Clothing featuring famous quotes from Russian President Vladimir Putin has generated lengthy queues during its first day on sale at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow.

The merchandise was released on Wednesday as part of the international RUSSIA EXPO forum, with vendors selling T-shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps in a range of colors.

The items pay homage to many of the phrases coined by Putin during his more than 20-year political career. In addition to the Russian president’s quotes and autograph, most of the apparel also features a gold two-headed eagle, the nation’s traditional coat of arms.

The famous lines from Putin include “Russia’s borders don’t end anywhere,” and “It’s an equal honor to be our friend and our enemy.” Another quote reads “It wasn’t us who decided to unite with Crimea, but the people,” a reference to the 2014 referendum in which the population of the peninsula overwhelmingly voted to join Russia after a Western-backed coup in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Videos from the pavilion show the merchandise stand swarming with shoppers, mostly young people, with a line stretching at least several dozen meters.

The clothing sale is part of RUSSIA EXPO, an international exhibition and forum which kicked off earlier this month and is scheduled to run through early April. More than a million visitors have already attended the event, which showcases Russia’s achievements in various fields and demonstrates the diversity of the country’s regions.