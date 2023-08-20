Popular meme dog dies of cancer

The pup, whose real name is Balltze or Ball Ball, famous for his mischievous look that sparked many viral memes, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2022 and had been undergoing treatment ever since, but succumbed to his last thoracentesis surgery on Friday.

The owner took to social media to announce the sad news saying that the dog has “completed his mission” and to encourage fans to remember “the joy that Balltze brought to the world.”

“A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed. I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends,” the owner wrote, adding that pup will always be “inside his heart.”

An array of Cheems’ fans wept his sudden death over the internet, with one user coming up with a heart-touching meme showing the pup sitting on the cloud ladder in heaven donning angel wings and a halo.

“Forever in our hearts. Always brought in so much joy on my feed. Rest easy, Balltze,” another user lamented.

Forever in our hearts 🌈❤️ Always brought in so much joy on my feed. Rest easy, Balltze ✨#Cheemspic.twitter.com/kCtbOCpmlz — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) August 19, 2023

While not as iconic as the Doge, Balltze became known for multiple popular memes including ‘Swole doge vs Cheems’ after one of his photographs vent viral in 2019.

Balltze was adopted by a family from Hong Kong when he was just a year old, and became famous when one of his photographs became popular in 2019. Balltze got his own Instagram account where his daily mood pictures were shared by his owner. His love for cheeseburgers earned him his nickname Cheems.

“Though he's no longer with us, his iconic memes will continue to thrive on our devices,” an X/Twitter user wrote, adding that “Cheem’s legacy remains undiminished.”