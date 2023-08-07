icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 03:12
HomeGames & Culture

Zuckerberg trolls Musk over ‘cage fight’

Meta CEO said he is ready to fight “today” and mocked rival’s proposal to livestream the battle on X, suggesting a “more reliable platform”
Zuckerberg trolls Musk over ‘cage fight’
Mark Zuckerberg trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with podcaster Lex Fridman ©  Twitter / lexfridman

Top stories

Mark Zuckerberg is up in arms and ready to fight with his tech rival Elon Musk, but is doubtful the “cage match” will materialize, as X (formerly Twitter) owner, supposedly, has never accepted the date. 

“I am ready today,” Zuck posted on his social media platform Threads on Sunday, “but not holding the breath,” adding that his proposed date, August 26, has never been confirmed.

The remarks come in response to Musk’s tweet on Sunday morning, when he announced that he was training for the battle. “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” he said

In a tweet later the same day, the SpaceX CEO claimed that “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X with all proceeds going to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg was left skeptical of the idea suggesting “a more reliable platform that can actually raise money.”

MMA star Khabib refuses offer from Musk – TASS READ MORE: MMA star Khabib refuses offer from Musk – TASS

The high profile “cage match” between two billionaires was first mentioned in June, when Elon Musk and Zuckerberg were trading barbs for several days on social media, over Zuckerberg’s plan to launch a rival to Twitter. The Vegas Octagon arena, which hosts UFC fights, was suggested as a venue. 

Musk seemed serious in his intentions to fight his nemesis, allegedly appealing earlier this month to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, for help with training, but was reportedly turned down. Elon Musk’s mother tried canceling the fight, asking people to stop encouraging her son to fight the Meta CEO.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Assange: Desperate for freedom
0:00
29:40
Ukraine: Europe suffers while US tries bringing down Russia at all costs – ex-IMF economist David Woo
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies