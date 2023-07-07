icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2023 13:37
HomeGames & Culture

‘Barbie’ studio responds to Vietnam map controversy

Warner Bros. has insisted there was no intention to back China’s territorial claims
‘Barbie’ studio responds to Vietnam map controversy
Actress Margot Robbie arrives at a photo call for Barbie' in Los Angeles, California, June 25, 2023 ©  AP / Jordan Strauss

Top stories

Warner Bros. has said that a crude world map depicted in the new ‘Barbie’ movie is “a child-like crayon drawing,” and was not included to provoke controversy. Vietnam banned the movie due to the map supposedly showing much of the South China Sea as Chinese territory.

“The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing,” a spokesperson for the Warner Bros. Film Group told Variety on Thursday. “The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

The map appears in a scene behind the titular plastic heroine. It shows the world’s continents drawn out of proportion, with a dashed line protruding from eastern Asia. Vietnamese censors claimed earlier this month that this squiggle represents the “nine-dash line,” and banned the movie in response. 

The nine-dash line is a U-shaped border through the South China Sea that demarcates most of its oil and gas deposits, shipping lanes, and strategically desirable land masses for Beijing, including the Paracel and Spratly islands, Pratas Island, and the Macclesfield Bank.

Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’
Read more
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’

Vietnam disputes China’s claims within the line, as do Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, and Taiwan. 

However, the line continually shows up in Hollywood movies. The action film ‘Uncharted’ was banned from Vietnam last year over scenes depicting the line, while the animated DreamWorks film ‘Abominable’ was pulled in 2019, and Netflix was forced to remove multiple episodes of its series ‘Pine Gap’ from distribution in Vietnam. The 2018 romantic comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ was allowed to be shown after producers deleted a scene showing the offending border printed on a designer bag.

China is a lucrative market for Hollywood, and directors often alter the content of their movies to please Chinese audiences and comply with state censorship regulations. According to China’s National Radio and Television Administration, foreign movies can be banned if they “endanger” China’s “national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s insecurity
0:00
24:19
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies