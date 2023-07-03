icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 19:13
HomeGames & Culture

Accuser labels Kevin Spacey a ‘predator’ in sexual assault trial

The Oscar-winning actor is facing a range of sexual assault charges in a London court
Accuser labels Kevin Spacey a ‘predator’ in sexual assault trial
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court on July 14, 2022 in London, England © Getty Images / Carl Court/Getty Images

Top stories

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, 63, is a “slippery, snakey, difficult person” and a “predator,” according to the account of one of his alleged victims who gave evidence to a London court on Monday at the Hollywood star’s sexual assault trial.

Members of the jury at Southwark Crown Court were shown footage from a police interview with a man, a driver who often transported the actor, who claims that he was assaulted more than ten times by Spacey.

“He grabbed me in private areas and then tried to get my hands on him,” the driver, who is one of four men who accused Spacey of committing sexual assaults in the UK between 2001 and 2013, told police. British law dictates that the identities of Spacey’s accusers are withheld.

The driver further alleged that Spacey would frequently attempt to assault him “any time when we became alone.” On one occasion he said that Spacey grabbed him in his crotch so aggressively that he almost “came off the road” while driving.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in latest sexual assault case
Read more
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in latest sexual assault case

The accuser also told police that Spacey referred to his refusal to engage in sexual activity with him as a “turn-on,” and that he would laugh off or change the subject when confronted. He also described his belief that Spacey was “aggressive” and a “predator” towards him.

On Friday, the prosecution referred to Spacey as a “sexual bully” who had “abused the power and influence” of his fame.

Spacey has denied 12 charges against him, which include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He is likely to be issued with a custodial sentence if found guilty of the charges against him, but recently told a German magazine that he expects to receive film and television offers “the moment I am cleared of these charges.”

The actor spent large periods of time in the United Kingdom in his role as director of the Old Vic theater in south London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won Oscars for his roles in ‘The Usual Suspects’ and ‘American Beauty’ but has been largely blacklisted from Hollywood since soon after the allegations against him were made public.

The trial is expected to last for around four weeks.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden presidency in review
0:00
27:57
Dennis Kucinich: US foreign policy ‘madness’ will END when Robert F. Kennedy becomes president
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies