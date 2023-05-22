icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 17:39
Owen Wilson’s home burglarized by homeless man

The intruder put on a pair of the actor’s pajamas after rummaging through his Santa Monica house
A homeless man has been arrested for felony burglary after allegedly breaking into Owen Wilson’s Santa Monica home and making off with a pair of his pajamas, TMZ reported on Sunday, citing law enforcement sources.

The intruder reportedly broke into Wilson’s house on Tuesday night and took a shower. He was pawing through the ‘Wedding Crashers’ star’s belongings when Wilson’s personal assistant returned home and found the homeless man wearing a pair of the actor’s pajamas. The two of them then fled the house in separate directions, with the assistant placing a call to the Santa Monica Police Department. 

Police captured the pajama-clad perp in a neighbor’s yard, according to TMZ. He was apparently unaware the home belonged to Wilson. While the man allegedly took nothing else from the house, he has nevertheless been charged with felony burglary.

Less than a year ago, Wilson called the police after his Tesla was stripped of its rims and tires while parked outside his house for the night. While the damage, which reportedly cost the 'Royal Tenenbaums' star $4,000, was investigated as grand theft, no arrest was ever publicly announced in connection with the theft. 

The Los Angeles Police Department recently formed a task force specifically to deal with gangs targeting the wealthiest residents of the city and its posh suburbs. Police have identified at least 17 gangs that frequent luxury hotspots in search of well-heeled prey, often following them out of stores, restaurants, and nightclubs. 

While Santa Monica was once considered one of the safest cities in California, it was listed as one of its least safe in 2022. A surge in car thefts, home invasions, and other property crimes has driven Hollywood stars and moguls to beef up security and even arm themselves, often for the first time, with unpredictable results.

