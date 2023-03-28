icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2023 22:09
HomeGames & Culture

Oliver Stone’s ‘nuclear’ film hits US theaters

The Oscar-winning director has explored an unconventional solution for climate change
Oliver Stone’s ‘nuclear’ film hits US theaters
©  YouTube / Abramorama

Top stories

American audiences will soon be able to watch Oliver Stone’s new documentary ‘Nuclear Now,’ in which the award-winning filmmaker explores a controversial means of tackling the problem of climate change.

Residents of New York, Los Angeles and “select markets” will be able to see ‘Nuclear Now’ in theaters starting April 28, the distributor Abramorama has told Deadline. It will open in the rest of the US and Canada on May 1, and will later become available on digital and streaming platforms via Giant Pictures.

“This is, in my mind, the greatest story of our time, discussing humanity’s arc from poverty to prosperity and its mastery of science to overcome the modern demand for more and more energy,” Stone told Deadline.

The film is based on Professor Joshua S. Goldstein’s 2019 book ‘A Bright Future’, which makes the case for nuclear power to tackle climate change. Stone co-wrote the script with Goldstein and used “unprecedented access” to the nuclear industry in France, Russia and the US to explore its possibilities.

READ MORE: Moscow and Beijing sign long-term nuclear deal

“Long regarded as dangerous in popular culture, nuclear power is in fact hundreds of times safer than fossil fuels and accidents are extremely rare,” Stone said.

Originally titled ‘Nuclear,’ the film premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. The first American trailer for ‘Nuclear Now’ features Stone saying that humanity has “run out of time to be afraid,” and that “The very thing that we fear is what may save us.”

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
Somalia: The other side
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies