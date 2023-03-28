Oliver Stone’s ‘nuclear’ film hits US theaters

American audiences will soon be able to watch Oliver Stone’s new documentary ‘Nuclear Now,’ in which the award-winning filmmaker explores a controversial means of tackling the problem of climate change.

Residents of New York, Los Angeles and “select markets” will be able to see ‘Nuclear Now’ in theaters starting April 28, the distributor Abramorama has told Deadline. It will open in the rest of the US and Canada on May 1, and will later become available on digital and streaming platforms via Giant Pictures.

“This is, in my mind, the greatest story of our time, discussing humanity’s arc from poverty to prosperity and its mastery of science to overcome the modern demand for more and more energy,” Stone told Deadline.

The film is based on Professor Joshua S. Goldstein’s 2019 book ‘A Bright Future’, which makes the case for nuclear power to tackle climate change. Stone co-wrote the script with Goldstein and used “unprecedented access” to the nuclear industry in France, Russia and the US to explore its possibilities.

“Long regarded as dangerous in popular culture, nuclear power is in fact hundreds of times safer than fossil fuels and accidents are extremely rare,” Stone said.

Originally titled ‘Nuclear,’ the film premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. The first American trailer for ‘Nuclear Now’ features Stone saying that humanity has “run out of time to be afraid,” and that “The very thing that we fear is what may save us.”