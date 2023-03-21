icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2023 17:42
HomeGames & Culture

Hollywood star stands trial over ski crash

A 76-year-old man claims he suffered a brain injury following a collision with Gwyneth Paltow on the ski slopes in Utah
Hollywood star stands trial over ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach on November 13, 2018 in Laguna Beach, California © Getty Images / Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine

Top stories

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow went on trial in a US civil court on Tuesday, where she is accused of causing serious injury to a retired optometrist in a collision on a Utah ski slope in 2016.

Terry Sanderson, 76, claims Paltrow crashed into him at the upmarket Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah several years ago, after which she and her entourage abandoned him as they continued down the mountain.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control,” Sanderson’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit. They are seeking $300,000 in damages for “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.” 

The lawsuit alleges that Paltrow, famous for roles in films like ‘Shakespeare In Love’, ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ and the Iron Man series, “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Erotic wellness TV shows? Mindfulness cruises? Gwyneth Paltrow should rename Goop ‘Puke’, as that’s what she makes me want to do
Read more
Erotic wellness TV shows? Mindfulness cruises? Gwyneth Paltrow should rename Goop ‘Puke’, as that’s what she makes me want to do

Sanderson also alleges that Deer Valley and some of its employees engaged in a de facto cover-up by not supplying his legal team with sufficient and complete information on internal reports it conducted about the accident, as well as failing to adequately follow safety principles. Sanderson had initially sued for a total of $3.1 million before dropping the demand to $300,000.

It was also claimed that Paltrow’s ski instructor had witnessed the accident and offered no help to the injured party. Sanderson stated that he waited three years to file legal proceedings because he was dealing with prolonged symptoms of concussion as a result of the accident, while also experiencing problems with his legal team.

Paltrow, meanwhile, has countersued for attorney’s fees and is seeking “symbolic damages” of $1. Her counterclaim states a belief that Sanderson was at fault for the crash, in which she says he hit her with a “full body blow.” She also accuses him of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, and alleges that the lawsuit is an attempt to take advantage of her fame and wealth.

The civil trial – at which Paltrow is expected to testify – is scheduled to last for eight days.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Housing crisis
0:00
26:20
Africa's hunger from war
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies