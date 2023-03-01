Marvel star back in training after breaking over 30 bones

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who plays ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that he is back in physical training after a debilitating snow plow accident in January.

Renner posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday, showing him using one leg to pedal an exercise bike with the assistance of a pole. The actor captioned the video “whatever it takes.”

Just over a month earlier, Renner was bedbound, with doctors manually moving his limbs. Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, the Marvel star revealed that he had broken more than 30 bones when he was dragged underneath a snow plow three weeks previously.

The accident took place on New Year’s Day, as Renner was using the plow to clear a driveway outside his home in Nevada. Local law enforcement stated that the actor had been using the six-ton tracked vehicle to extract a car from a bank of snow when he left it unattended to talk to a relative. When the vehicle began moving on its own, Renner attempted to climb back into the driver’s seat, but was dragged beneath its metal treads.

The 51-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter, where he was treated for what a spokesman called “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Renner portrays superhero archer Hawkeye in Marvel films and TV shows, and plays the lead role in the crime series ‘Mayor of Kingston’. He had his big break in 2008 with war drama ‘The Hurt Locker’, which received an Oscar for best picture and landed him a nomination for best actor. He also appeared in two ‘Mission: Impossible’ films, and movies such as ‘Arrival’, ‘The Bourne Legacy’, and ‘American Hustle’.