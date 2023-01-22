icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2023 14:52
HomeGames & Culture

Jeremy Renner provides details on injuries after snow plow incident

The Marvel actor said he had broken dozens of bones
Jeremy Renner provides details on injuries after snow plow incident
FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Renner at an event in New York City, 2021. ©  Theo Wargo / Getty Images / AFP

Top stories

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner revealed on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones when he was hit by a snow plow earlier this month. 

The actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself lying on a medical bed as a doctor tended to his right leg. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new [year’s day] … Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he wrote.

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” 

Renner portrays superhero archer Hawkeye in Marvel films and TV shows, as well as playing the lead in the crime series ‘Mayor of Kingston’. 

The star was hospitalized in critical condition on New Year’s Day after being badly hurt by a snow plow he used to clear a driveway near his Nevada home. Renner’s spokesperson said at the time that the actor had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He has since been discharged and is recovering from home.

CNN quoted a source close to Renner as saying that the actor had undergone two surgeries. On January 4, he posted the first message on social media since the accident, thanking “you all for your kind words.” 

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies