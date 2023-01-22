Jeremy Renner provides details on injuries after snow plow incident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner revealed on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones when he was hit by a snow plow earlier this month.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself lying on a medical bed as a doctor tended to his right leg. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new [year’s day] … Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he wrote.

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner portrays superhero archer Hawkeye in Marvel films and TV shows, as well as playing the lead in the crime series ‘Mayor of Kingston’.

The star was hospitalized in critical condition on New Year’s Day after being badly hurt by a snow plow he used to clear a driveway near his Nevada home. Renner’s spokesperson said at the time that the actor had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He has since been discharged and is recovering from home.

CNN quoted a source close to Renner as saying that the actor had undergone two surgeries. On January 4, he posted the first message on social media since the accident, thanking “you all for your kind words.”