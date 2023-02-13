icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 10:36
HomeGames & Culture

Trump savages pop star’s Super Bowl performance

The former US president described Rihanna’s halftime show as an ‘epic fail’
Trump savages pop star’s Super Bowl performance
Rihanna performs onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 © Getty Images / Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Top stories

Donald Trump has continued his war of words with the pop star Rihanna after branding her Super Bowl 57 halftime show an “epic fail.” The singer has previously landed in the former president’s crosshairs after posing alongside anti-Trump graffiti. 

The Barbadian musician performed a string of her hits during the halftime break in Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Rihanna’s show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child, was widely hailed on social media – but Trump certainly wasn’t among her admirers.

EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early on Monday. “This after insulting far more than half our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” added the former US leader.

Trump’s ire at the nine-time Grammy winner was likely fueled by a photo she uploaded to social media in 2020, which showed her posing alongside a car with the words “F*** Trump” spray-painted on it. Rihanna also took legal action against the then-president in 2018 to prohibit him from playing her hits at his rallies.

Pop star awarded National Hero of now-independent Barbados
Read more
Pop star awarded National Hero of now-independent Barbados

The pop megastar had been a vocal critic of Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim ban’ in 2017, in which he barred entry to the United States for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump also took aim at the singer in the days leading up to her Super Bowl performance, writing late last week that “without her stylist she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!

His stance was backed by Trump loyalist and Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, who claimed on social media that Rihanna has “made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets.”

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched annual entertainment events in the world. The 2022 event, which featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and others, drew a television audience in the US of more than 103 million people.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling contest at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies