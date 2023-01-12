icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2023 14:12
HomeGames & Culture

Major archeological discovery made in China

Hundreds of terracotta warriors, as well as chariots and horses, have been excavated, scientists say
Major archeological discovery made in China
FILE PHOTO: The sculptures of the Terracotta Army in China's Shaanxi Province. ©  AFP

Top stories

Chinese archaeologists say that they’ve unearthed some 220 more terracotta warriors near Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s Mausoleum in Shaanxi Province in the northwestern part of the country.

Some 16 terracotta horses, four chariots, weapons, and production tools have also been dug up, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the province’s Relics Management Bureau.

The findings were made during an excavation at the largest burial pit outside the mausoleum, Pit No.1, which spans 14,260 square meters.

Archeologists have made several other major breakthroughs recently, Shen Maosheng, a researcher at the Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, told Xinhua.

Terracotta Army probably designed by Greeks who arrived in China before Marco Polo – researchers READ MORE: Terracotta Army probably designed by Greeks who arrived in China before Marco Polo – researchers

The scientists have been able to determine the formation in which the figures were placed into the ground, he said.

He added that researchers have also managed to ascertain how the terracotta sculptures were made, according to Shen. The carvings on the bodies of the warriors were done first, while the arms were attached afterwards.

The Terracotta Army is a massive collection of full-sized clay-based sculptures depicting the armies of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang.

They were buried in the ground around his mausoleum in 210–209 BCE with the aim of protecting the ruler in the afterlife. The discovery of the figures became a sensation in 1974. Excavation at the site has been ongoing since then. The underground army is estimated to number over 8,000 soldiers.

Top stories

RT Features

The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev’s fascist
0:00
24:50
Trans surgery regrets
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies