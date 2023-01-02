Marvel star ‘critical but stable’ after accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident. The exact circumstances of the accident remained unclear, with police describing it as a “weather-related incident.”

Police said the actor had been flown “to a local-area hospital” and confirmed he was “the only involved party in the incident.” A snow storm had just hit the area, leaving 35,000 people without power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office told news site Deadline that police had “responded to a traumatic injury” in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada at around 9am on Sunday.

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is “currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” she added.

A spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee said Renner was “receiving excellent care” and would provide an update when possible.

The actor, best known for his role as superhero Clint Barton in the Marvel movies, owns a home in the Lake Tahoe region in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

He has frequently posted to his 18.1 million Instagram followers about the treacherous weather conditions the area faces.

In a video posted in December, Renner said he had “so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature,” adding: “I expect to lose the fight but I'll always give it my best shot.”

Renner has also previously revealed that he volunteers with local fire departments and is even planning to build a fire station on his property.

“I’m actually building a station at the house in Tahoe because it is a hot zone for fires,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last August.

Renner was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 2010 for his role in The Hurt Locker and received a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for The Town a year later.