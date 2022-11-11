icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 16:51
HomeGames & Culture

Superhero movies unlikely to be released in China – media

The new ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Black Adam’ movies are expected to be blocked by Chinese regulators
Superhero movies unlikely to be released in China – media
"Black Adam" by Jaume Collet-Serra, 2022. ©  DC Entertainment

Top stories

Beijing is expected to snub Hollywood’s latest superhero blockbusters, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Dwayne Johnson’s 'Black Adam', as China continues to block US access to its film market, according to the Hollywood Reporter. 

Сhinese movie industry insiders told the outlet that the two films are believed to have little chance of winning the approval of local regulators, which would cut Disney and Warner Bros. out of millions of dollars in potential revenue. 

Although Chinese regulators have not announced any decision and seldom comment on the reasons for denying a foreign film access to the nation’s market, it is believed that Marvel movies, such as the 'Black Panther' series, are subject to a “de facto ban” in the country, the outlet said. 

While Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ managed to earn $629 million during its Chinese release in 2019, beginning with 2020’s ‘Black Widow’, the last half dozen Marvel titles have failed to make it on to Chinese screens at all. 

Actor renames himself for climate change awareness
Read more
Actor renames himself for climate change awareness

Some have speculated that the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Eternals’ movies were banned due to actors on those projects making comments that “seemed to disparage” China, THR said. For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the reason was thought to be that the Statue of Liberty, a “potent symbol of American political values,” was featured too prominently. 

Fans believe that censors have also taken issue with the openly gay characters in ‘Black Panther 2’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’.  

Hollywood studios had previously cut scenes with gay characters out of their movies for the Chinese market. Disney, however, has recently decided not to remove gay content for the sake of appeasing regulators in foreign countries. 

An executive at a major Chinese movie theater chain reportedly told the Hollywood Reporter that his company has outright “stopped hoping” that ‘Black Adam’ will secure a theater release in the country, as it features actor Pierce Brosnan, who was censored in China after posting a photo with the Dalai Lama – a figure seen as a dangerous separatist by Beijing. 

With fewer Hollywood productions making it to Chinese cinemas, Artisan Gateway reports that ticket sales in China have dropped 35% this year compared to 2021. Nevertheless, China remains the second-largest film market in the world.

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Humiliating victory
0:00
24:32
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies