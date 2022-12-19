icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2022 12:41
HomeGames & Culture

Norwegian filmmaker faces prison for stating men cannot be lesbians

Tonje Gjevjon is under investigation for hate speech after insisting that transwomen are still men
Norwegian filmmaker faces prison for stating men cannot be lesbians
©  Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Top stories

Norwegian police are investigating comments by openly lesbian filmmaker and actress Tonje Gjevjon, after she suggested in a Facebook post in October that male-to-female transgender women are still men. Gjevjon now faces up to three years in prison after Norway’s parliament outlawed hate speech against transgender people in 2020.

The filmmaker was speaking out against “men who constantly claim they are lesbians and women,” arguing that such people are “perverse fetishists” who discriminate against real women. Specifically, she singled out Christine Jentoft – a prominent Norwegian trans activist who was born male but now identifies as a “lesbian mother.”

Gjevjon pointed out that under Norway’s new hate speech laws, “heterosexual Lesbian Men” such as Jentoft have been granted the power to report other men and women who do not wish to accept the “bullshit of gender identity” and refuse to “conform to this crazy religious regime.”

Detransitioning ex-Navy SEAL warns kids against gender change
Read more
Detransitioning ex-Navy SEAL warns kids against gender change

“It is just as impossible for men to become lesbians as it is for men to become pregnant,” she insisted, adding that “men are men regardless of their sexual fetishes.”

Speaking to Reduxx last week, Gjevjon explained that her Facebook post was meant to draw attention to Norway’s hate speech laws, which two years ago were amended to include protections for “gender identity and gender expression.” 

Those found guilty of making hateful remarks against trans people face up to one year in prison or a fine if the comments were made in private, and a maximum of three years if they were made publicly.

The filmmaker and other opponents of the law have argued that such legislation infringes women’s rights and threatens free speech in the country.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies