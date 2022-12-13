Twin Peaks composer dies aged 85

Angelo Badalamenti, a versatile Grammy-winning composer who worked with director David Lynch and wrote the iconic theme for the TV series ‘Twin Peaks’, passed away aged 85 on Sunday.

He died of natural causes at his home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, his niece, Frances Badalamenti, told the Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Brooklyn in 1927 to Italian-American parents, Badalamenti was a classically trained composer and wrote songs that were recorded by Nina Simone (‘I Hold No Grudge’) and Nancy Wilson (‘Face It, Girl, It’s Over’), among many others.

Badalamenti first collaborated with Lynch for his neo-noir thriller ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986). Actress Isabella Rossellini initially invited him on the set as her vocal coach. Badalamenti wrote the music for the track ‘Mysteries of Love’, while Lynch wrote the lyrics.

He went on to work on several of Lynch’s films, including ‘Lost Highway’ (1997) and ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001), which earned Lynch an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Badalamenti won a Grammy for the main theme to Lynch’s mystery TV series ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-91), which became one of his most recognizable tracks, and later worked on the show’s 2017 sequel.

Apart from his career in TV and films, Badalamenti composed the opening theme to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.