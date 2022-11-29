Kevin Spacey books first movie since lawsuit win

Former ‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey has landed his first movie role since being cleared by a New York jury in a $40 million sexual battery lawsuit last month. The actor is still facing a trial in the UK for allegedly sexually assaulting a man between 2001 and 2004.

The indie film called ‘Control’ will see 63-year-old Spacey lend his voice to a disembodied antagonist who traps a British government minister, played by Lauren Metcalfe, in a self-driving car that takes her on a rampage through the streets of London.

The film is written and directed by Gene Fallaize. Shooting is set to take place early next year at Camberwell Studios and on location in London, while Spacey is set to finish voicing his lines as early as this week, according to Variety.

Last month, the two-time Oscar winner was cleared of all allegations in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by fellow actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey had sexually molested him in 1986 when the future Broadway and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star was only 14 years old

The lawsuit against Spacey was filed in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement as several other people also accused the actor of sexual impropriety. The fallout led to one of the most renowned Hollywood stars disappearing from the screen as the film industry turned against him. His character in ‘House of Cards’ was killed off, while Spacey’s entire role in Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’ was re-shot with another actor.

Spacey is still facing criminal charges in the UK for alleged sexual assaults against three men. After his lawsuit victory last month, the actor has also been slapped with an additional seven charges of sexual offenses, claimed by a single complainant. Spacey’s next trial date is set for June 6, 2023 and will likely take place at the Old Bailey court in London.