icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2022 21:05
HomeGames & Culture

EU country blacklists Ukrainian singer

Russian-speaking pop star Svetlana Loboda was declared an “undesirable person” by Lithuania, at Kiev’s request
EU country blacklists Ukrainian singer
FILE PHOTO: Svetlana Loboda performs during the second semi-final round of the Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow, Russia, May 14, 2009 ©  AFP / Dmitry Kostyukov

Top stories

Ukrainian pop star Svetlana Loboda has been declared persona non grata by Lithuania, with the country’s culture minister calling on venues and promoters to deny her a stage. The former Eurovision contestant was added to the blacklist despite repeatedly condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

"After consultations with our Ukrainian partners, we are listing the performer as persona non grata," a spokeswoman for Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the BNS news service on Thursday. 

Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairis added that since Loboda is a Ukrainian citizen living in Latvia, she can’t be banned from entering Lithuania. Instead, she will be added to a list of “undesirable persons” and concert organizers will be encouraged – or coerced – not to go through with a series of planned performances.

Anyone platforming Loboda is “at risk” and could lose “their investments,” Kairis told BNS, adding that “the state will always be on the right side.”

NATO should give Ukraine ‘everything we have’ – member state
Read more
NATO should give Ukraine ‘everything we have’ – member state

Kairis said that Loboda’s previous stance on Russia “causes risk,” presumably to the Lithuanian state.

Loboda speaks Russian and performed extensively in Russia during her three-decade career. However, she represented Ukraine in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest and has given a highly critical series of interviews since fleeing for Latvia at the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February.

Loboda has apologized for being “indifferent” to the Ukrainian side of the conflict in Donbass since 2014, described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “leading the country in the wrong direction,” and pledged her loyalty to Ukraine “to the end.”

The Ukrainian government may have taken issue with Loboda’s insistence on continuing to speak the Russian language, which she described as something that “does not belong to the Russian authorities,” or with her calls on her fellow Ukrainians to “be merciful” to Russians who don’t support their government. Kiev has restricted the language rights of Russian-speakers in recent years, while senior Ukrainian officials have pressed the EU to deny visas to all Russians, regardless of their connection to the Kremlin.

Loboda has also had tour dates in Latvia canceled. Kairis cited these cancellations when calling on Lithuanian promoters to bar the 40-year-old singer from performing.

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies