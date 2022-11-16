Kevin Spacey slapped with more sex charges

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more sexual offenses, the British Crown Prosecution Service announced on Wednesday.

All the charges relate to incidents involving one man, which allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2004, the service said in a statement.

Spacey, a US citizen, has spent a significant part of his career as a stage actor in the UK, including serving as director of London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The new accusations against the House of Cards star relate to three cases of indecent assault, three of sexual assault, and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The charges were approved following “a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” the prosecutors said.

They also stressed that the criminal proceedings against Spacey are active and that he has “the right to a fair trial.”

Judge Mark Wall set a trial date for the actor, whose movies include American Beauty, Seven and LA Confidential, for June 6, 2023. It is likely to take place at the Old Bailey, where Britain’s highest-profile criminal proceedings are usually held.

Spacey appeared at the Old Bailey in July to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Last month, a New York City jury cleared the 63-year-old of allegations that he molested fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when the future ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star was just 14 years old.

Rapp filed his accusations against Spacey in 2017, which led to one of the most renowned Hollywood stars disappearing from the screen. His character in “House of Cards” was killed off, while Spacey’s entire role in Ridley Scott's film ‘All the Money in the World’ was re-shot with another actor.