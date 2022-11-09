icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 04:44
HomeGames & Culture

Zelensky receives Oscar

American actor Sean Penn has “loaned” his prestigious movie award to the Ukrainian leader
Zelensky receives Oscar
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky poses with US actor Sean Penn after receiving his Oscar statuette during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, November 8, 2022 ©  Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Top stories

Hollywood star Sean Penn has once again visited Kiev and exchanged gifts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, telling his “great friend” to hold onto his golden statuette until Ukraine defeats Russia.

“This is for you… When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I'll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here,” Penn told Zelensky, according to a video shared by the president's office on Tuesday. “It's just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I'll feel better and stronger for the fight...”

A former actor-turned-politician, Zelensky returned the favor by presenting Penn with the Order of Merit honor for “significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.” The Oscar-winning star has been very vocal in his support for Ukraine and has repeatedly called on the international community to send more aid to Kiev.

Star Wars actor sends 500 drones to Ukraine READ MORE: Star Wars actor sends 500 drones to Ukraine

Sean Penn has maintained close ties with Zelensky since Moscow launched its military operation and is currently working on a documentary about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The 61-year-old actor initially traveled to Kiev shortly before fighting broke out in late February to film a documentary for Vice Media about Kiev’s war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. 

Back in March, the actor distinguished himself among Zelensky’s many cheerleaders by demanding his great friend be given a platform to speak at the Academy Awards, threatening to not only boycott the event but to melt down his own statues if he wasn’t included. Even though Zelensky did not make an appearance at the Oscars, Penn has not melted down his statues.

Russia punishes Sean Penn and Ben Stiller READ MORE: Russia punishes Sean Penn and Ben Stiller

Sean Penn is far from the only Hollywood actor to lend their celebrity to the Ukrainian cause. British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has committed to hosting Ukrainian refugees. Ben Stiller met with the Ukrainian leader in Kiev and called Zelensky his “hero.” Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars sci-fi film series, said that he sent over 500 drones to Ukraine via the country’s United24 fundraising platform in the last month alone.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies