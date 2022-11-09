Zelensky receives Oscar

Hollywood star Sean Penn has once again visited Kiev and exchanged gifts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, telling his “great friend” to hold onto his golden statuette until Ukraine defeats Russia.

“This is for you… When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I'll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here,” Penn told Zelensky, according to a video shared by the president's office on Tuesday. “It's just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I'll feel better and stronger for the fight...”

A former actor-turned-politician, Zelensky returned the favor by presenting Penn with the Order of Merit honor for “significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.” The Oscar-winning star has been very vocal in his support for Ukraine and has repeatedly called on the international community to send more aid to Kiev.

Sean Penn has maintained close ties with Zelensky since Moscow launched its military operation and is currently working on a documentary about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The 61-year-old actor initially traveled to Kiev shortly before fighting broke out in late February to film a documentary for Vice Media about Kiev’s war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Back in March, the actor distinguished himself among Zelensky’s many cheerleaders by demanding his “great friend” be given a platform to speak at the Academy Awards, threatening to not only boycott the event but to melt down his own statues if he wasn’t included. Even though Zelensky did not make an appearance at the Oscars, Penn has not melted down his statues.

Sean Penn is far from the only Hollywood actor to lend their celebrity to the Ukrainian cause. British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has committed to hosting Ukrainian refugees. Ben Stiller met with the Ukrainian leader in Kiev and called Zelensky his “hero.” Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars sci-fi film series, said that he sent over 500 drones to Ukraine via the country’s United24 fundraising platform in the last month alone.