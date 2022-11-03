Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret

Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela, the former Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina, respectively, recently revealed they had secretly tied the knot after dating for two years. The two beauty pageant finalists announced their marriage via a 30-second Instagram reel on Wednesday.

Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, say they met at the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand in 2020, where they represented their home countries. After making it to the top 10, the two became close friends on social media but their romantic relationship remained under wraps until now.

In their Instagram post on Wednesday, the two models shared moments from their relationship, as well as the marriage proposal. They also shared the two matching wedding rings they apparently exchanged in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they were married on October 28.

The pair has received an outpouring of support from fans, celebrities, and fellow pageant contestants congratulating them on their marriage.

The official account of Miss Grand International has also posted photos of the two former contestants-turned-lovers, writing “Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support ‘LOVE’ without boundaries.”