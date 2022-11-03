icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 16:03
HomeGames & Culture

Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret

The pair announced their relationship in an Instagram post which has amassed over four million views
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret
Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela. ©  Instagram/missgrandinternational

Top stories

Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela, the former Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina, respectively, recently revealed they had secretly tied the knot after dating for two years. The two beauty pageant finalists announced their marriage via a 30-second Instagram reel on Wednesday.

Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, say they met at the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand in 2020, where they represented their home countries. After making it to the top 10, the two became close friends on social media but their romantic relationship remained under wraps until now.

In their Instagram post on Wednesday, the two models shared moments from their relationship, as well as the marriage proposal. They also shared the two matching wedding rings they apparently exchanged in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they were married on October 28.

The pair has received an outpouring of support from fans, celebrities, and fellow pageant contestants congratulating them on their marriage.

The official account of Miss Grand International has also posted photos of the two former contestants-turned-lovers, writing “Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support ‘LOVE’ without boundaries.”

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies