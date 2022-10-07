Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

Sportswear giant Adidas has said it will re-examine its partnership with hip-hop star Kanye West after the rapper was criticized for showcasing controversial shirts saying ‘White Lives Matter.’

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” the German-based clothing company said in a media statement on Thursday. The company did not specify its reasons for the move.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, West, who now goes by the name Ye, reportedly responded with “F**K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS.” The rapper has been collaborating with the brand since 2013. The existing partnership was scheduled to last until 2026, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The rapper has mocked Adidas management on social media in the past. He also accused the company of stealing his designs, as well as unveiling marketing events and reissuing older sneaker styles without his approval.

The news comes after West was criticized for donning a shirt with the words ‘White Lives Matter’ emblazoned on the back and showcasing the clothes as part of his collection in Paris this week. The phrase is controversial because it is a play on Black Lives Matter (BLM), a slogan used to denounce police brutality and racism.

On October 3, conservative author and talk show host Candace Owens tweeted a photo of herself and West wearing the shirts.

Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, West said: “The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

West added that he does not care about people’s reactions to his fashion statements, and claimed the BLM movement was a scam.

