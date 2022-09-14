Instagram post blamed for rapper’s murder

The armed robber who murdered rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles on Monday likely found out where the victim was through a post on Instagram, according to police.

The fatal attack occurred soon after the artist, known for hits such as ‘Fleek’ and ‘Selfish’, was tagged on social media as being at a restaurant, LAPD chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday.

The police are now investigating if an Instagram post made by PnB Rock’s girlfriend was what led to the robbery.

The 30-year-old rapper was “with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his – and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” Moore said.

The robber brandished a firearm at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles, demanding jewelry and other valuables from PnB Rock, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The artist, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was shot almost immediately by the attacker, who then jumped in a car and escaped, according to police. PnB Rock was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier in September, the musician recalled another attempt to rob him during an appearance on the podcast ‘Off the Record with DJ Akademiks’. The indecent occurred “mid-pandemic” on Fairfax Avenue in central Los Angeles, he said.



“Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals,” according to Rock, who was born in Philadelphia. “In LA… they’re bold.”