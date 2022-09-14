icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 07:01
HomeGames & Culture

Instagram post blamed for rapper’s murder

The man who killed PnB Rock likely learned about his whereabouts on social media, police say
Instagram post blamed for rapper’s murder
Rapper PnB Rock shows off his jewelry at an event in California. ©  AFP / Arnold Turner

Top stories

The armed robber who murdered rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles on Monday likely found out where the victim was through a post on Instagram, according to police.

The fatal attack occurred soon after the artist, known for hits such as ‘Fleek’ and ‘Selfish’, was tagged on social media as being at a restaurant, LAPD chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday.

The police are now investigating if an Instagram post made by PnB Rock’s girlfriend was what led to the robbery.

The 30-year-old rapper was “with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his – and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” Moore said.

The robber brandished a firearm at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles, demanding jewelry and other valuables from PnB Rock, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The artist, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was shot almost immediately by the attacker, who then jumped in a car and escaped, according to police. PnB Rock was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

READ MORE: Rapper who was pardoned by Trump shot

Earlier in September, the musician recalled another attempt to rob him during an appearance on the podcast ‘Off the Record with DJ Akademiks’. The indecent occurred “mid-pandemic” on Fairfax Avenue in central Los Angeles, he said.

“Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals,” according to Rock, who was born in Philadelphia. “In LA… they’re bold.”

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies