12 Sep, 2022 16:57
Britney Spears speaks out on quitting

The pop singer says she’s “pretty traumatized” and unlikely to go on stage again
Britney Spears © Getty Images / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Pop icon Britney Spears says she is unlikely to ever perform live on stage again after being left traumatized by her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father.

In a lengthy message posted to Instagram on Sunday, which has since been deleted, the 40-year-old singer reflected on her experiences working in the music industry throughout the past decade, including the work that went into preparing her live performances.

Spears lamented her lack of creative control over her music videos during her conservatorship, saying that the only visual she liked from the whole period was on her ‘Work Bitch’ single. 

She also recalled her experience working with photographers during that time, saying the photos she was forced to take were “the most offensive so-called professional pictures.”

“They never showed me any [of the pictures],” Spears wrote, adding that she would have preferred to quit or shoot the photos herself instead of working with “the most offensive people in my life.” The singer added that she was also uncomfortable with the number of dancers she was forced to perform with on stage during her four-year residency in Las Vegas.

With her last live performance taking place in 2017, Spears stated that her past experiences had left her “traumatized” and unsure if she would ever be able to perform on stage again. “I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes, I’m pissed as f**k and no, I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she said.

Spears closed out the message with a jibe at her father for “the beautiful picture you guys put up of me in New York City for Pepsi making me cry looking 80 years old.”

“Kiss my God Dam mother f**king ass you f**king bastard,” Spears wrote addressing her father Jamie.

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge terminated the 13-year conservatorship agreement that had seen Jamie Spears take full control of his daughter’s finances, medical decisions, and much of her personal life.

Spears’ father had placed her under this agreement back in 2008 citing concerns about his daughter’s mental health, while Spears herself called the arrangement “abusive.”

