icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 15:45
HomeGames & Culture

Tolkien ‘turning in his grave’ – Musk on Amazon’s LOTR show

The billionaire criticized the Rings of Power series for its weak male characters and tokenism
Tolkien ‘turning in his grave’ – Musk on Amazon’s LOTR show
© Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki

Top stories

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk slammed Amazon Prime Video’s hotly-anticipated new ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ series in a cluster of tweets on Monday, suggesting the series’ original author J.R.R. Tolkien was “turning in his grave.

The SpaceX CEO explained that “almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both,” with only Galadriel – a female warrior elf – managing to be “brave, smart, and nice.” The series, the first two episodes of which premiered on Thursday, is the most expensive TV show ever made, costing $715 million for the first season alone – seven times as much as one season of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’.

Musk was far from the only Tolkien fan to find Rings of Power, set thousands of years before the events of the better-known ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, to be a disappointment. Audience ratings on review site Rotten Tomatoes averaged just 36%, even as critics rated the series an impressive 84% and a record number tuned in to watch the premiere.

The billionaire took issue with some pro-Amazon critics’ efforts to defend the show by writing off the negative responses as mere “social media vitriol” coming from “miserable little trolls” who hated the idea that “people of color [could] exist in Middle Earth” and filled their “review bombing” with harassment of nonwhite actors and other site users, rather than substantial criticisms. 

READ MORE: WWIII fears swayed Musk’s Twitter bid – media

Those who claim any criticism of Rings of Power means you’re racist are outing themselves as closet racists,” Musk tweeted. While he didn’t elaborate on his feelings about the diversity of the cast, many of the negative reviews left that topic out entirely, instead pointing to a “boring story” that was “poorly written,” especially with regard to the dialogue. While viewers generally agreed the production was visually stunning, detractors found the writing “baffling” and “robotic,” with one user describing it as “like they had asked an AI to write it.” 

The soul is just not there,” another viewer agreed. Amazon has reportedly tightened the review guidelines on its platform in response to the barrage of negative feedback, at least temporarily barring all reviews of the series, and its film database subsidiary IMDB deleted several negative critiques due to alleged “review-bombing.” 

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies