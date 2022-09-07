icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 08:06
HomeWorld News

WWIII fears swayed Musk’s Twitter bid – media

The billionaire reportedly said purchasing the platform wouldn’t make sense if the world is doomed, a court was told
WWIII fears swayed Musk’s Twitter bid – media
FILE PHOTO. ©Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / picture alliance via Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk privately said in May it made no sense to acquire Twitter if the world was heading towards annihilation, a court was told on Tuesday.

The proceedings are part of Twitter’s attempt to force Musk to deliver on his April promise to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion, Business Insider reported.

Text messages sent on May 8 to a banker in investment group Morgan Stanley were read by a lawyer representing Twitter during the hearing.

“Let's slow down just a few days,” Musk was quoted as texting. “Putin’s speech tomorrow is really important. It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re heading into World War 3.”

Musk was referring to Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations on May 9. There were wide expectations in the West that President Putin would use his speech at the event to declare a formal war against Ukraine and to announce the mobilization of troops in Russia, moving the world closer to a direct Russia-NATO confrontation. Neither prediction materialized.

Musk backed out of the deal to buy Twitter in July, claiming that the company seriously misled him about the number of spam accounts operating on the platform. Twitter is now trying to prove that Musk backpedaled due to personal financial concerns and should be forced to finalize the deal per their contract.

A lawyer representing Musk said the WWIII message was mischaracterized by Twitter’s attorney. He said the full text will prove the argument to be “utter nonsense,” and will be submitted to the court next week, according to the news site.

READ MORE: Elon Musk cites whistleblower in bid to dump Twitter deal

Musk’s legal team previously cited revelations from former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who turned whistleblower. They argued that his allegations against his former employer corroborated Musk’s assessment of the platform. Zatko claimed among other things that Twitter misled regulators about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies