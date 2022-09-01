icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2022 17:00
Titanic wreckage captured in ‘highest-ever quality’ footage

OceanGate Expeditions released stunning video of the remains located 4,000 below the Atlantic near Canada
Screenshot © YouTube / OceanGate Expeditions

The remains of the Titanic cruise liner have been filmed in the “highest-ever quality” by deep-sea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, which published stunning 8K footage of the wreck on YouTube on Tuesday.

The new footage shows the ship’s bow, portside anchor, hull number one, as well as an enormous anchor chain in stunning detail.

“One of the most amazing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean’s floor when the Titanic broke into two,” OceanGate’s Rory Golden said, adding that the boiler was one of the first things spotted when the wreck of the Titanic was first identified in 1985.

Another detail that had never been captured on film before was the name of the ship’s anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons, which is clearly visible in the new footage on the portside anchor.

“It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies,” the veteran diver said.

OceanGate says such videos help experts examine the slight changes in the wreck’s condition as it slowly decays at 4,000 meters below the Atlantic around 400 nautical miles away from Newfoundland, Canada.

The Titanic was one of the largest passenger liners of its time and famously sank on April 15, 1912 after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton, UK to New York City.

Of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard the liner, more than 1,500 people perished, making the incident one of the deadliest sinkings of a superliner or cruise ship at the time.

