icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 15:08
HomeGames & Culture

Fallen US marine’s relatives sue Alec Baldwin again

The widow and sisters of the slain lance corporal accuse the actor of exposing them to online vitriol over their political views
Fallen US marine’s relatives sue Alec Baldwin again
Alec Baldwin © Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

Top stories

Relatives of an American marine killed in Afghanistan during last year’s dramatic pullout have filed a second lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin for allegedly subjecting them to mass online harassment after learning of their political views.

The widow and sisters of Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum are seeking $25 million in damages, claiming that Baldwin is guilty of invasion of privacy, defamation negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiffs attempted to sue the actor in May in Wyoming, but the judge claimed to have no jurisdiction over Baldwin, who lives in New York. This time around, the lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York.

According to the plaintiffs, after the marine’s death, Baldwin found one of his sisters, Roice, on Instagram and donated through her a $5,000 check for the slain officer’s widow, Jiennah. However, when in January 2022 Roice posted a photo of herself attending a protest near the Washington Monument one year prior, the actor accused the woman of having participated in the Capitol Hill riots and branded her an “insurrectionist.” 

Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, FBI concludes READ MORE: Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, FBI concludes

The fallen marine’s sister also claims Baldwin sent her several direct messages on the platform, one of which allegedly read: “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter.

The actor also reposted Roice’s photo on his Instagram account, which boasts 2.4 million followers, describing her as someone involved in the January 6, 2021 protests, according to the lawsuit.

The woman alleges that before long she began receiving “hostile, aggressive, hateful messages” from Baldwin’s fans, who accused her of being a white supremacist and a Nazi. The actor also supposedly described Jiennah as an insurrectionist, even though the fallen marine’s widow was not even in Washington on January 6, 2021.

The complaint also suggests that some of Baldwin’s followers urged the widow to give back the $5,000 Baldwin had given her.

The plaintiffs insist “Baldwin’s conduct was negligent and reckless,” as he did nothing to stop his followers from targeting the women.

The actor himself has yet to comment on the new lawsuit.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies