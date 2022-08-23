Joe Rogan slams Hollywood’s hypocrisy on guns

The internet’s biggest podcaster, Joe Rogan, has slammed Hollywood elites over their hypocritical stance on guns, arguing that despite being “anti-gun,” the US film industry is the biggest promoter of weapons in the world.

Speaking with comedian Tim Dillon on the Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, the podcaster noted that many Hollywood productions depict guns as the best way to deal with a problem.

“Isn’t it f**king wild that Hollywood, in general, is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet?” Rogan said.

“All their best movies, whether it’s The Gray Man, or whether you’re watching The Terminal List or Mission Impossible. It’s all – ‘guns save the day.’ Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone bad gets killed by guns,” he added, while noting that at the same time, Hollywood preaches that “guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns.”

Dillon chimed in, saying that Hollywood’s hypocrisy extends beyond the issue of guns. “Well, these are also the same people that live in these 20,000 square-foot homes and fly private jets, but talk endlessly about climate change. The same people.”

The comedian suggested that this “cognitive dissonance” in Hollywood may stem from the fact that elites in the business are so used to being paid huge amounts of money to “play pretend” that they now see themselves as “something completely different than what other people see.”

The topic of Hollywood’s views on guns came up as Rogan and Dillon discussed the latest developments in the Alec Baldwin shooting investigation. Last week, the FBI concluded that the actor had indeed pulled the trigger of a loaded prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ last October.

Baldwin had previously claimed that he did not squeeze the trigger of the .45 caliber Pietta single-action revolver and that the gun had discharged the live round on its own. The actor maintains that he believed the gun to be unloaded when it was handed to him because the production team had declared the weapon “cold.”

While New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator has ruled Hutchins’ death an accident, the investigation into the incident is ongoing and prosecutors have yet to issue any charges relating to the case.