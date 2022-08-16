icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Aug, 2022 21:49
HomeGames & Culture

‘Das Boot’ and ‘The NeverEnding Story’ director dies

German director Wolfgang Petersen passed away at 81
‘Das Boot’ and ‘The NeverEnding Story’ director dies
Director Wolfgang Petersen, flanked by his wife Maria Petersen and model Holly Madison, pose for the camera at Much Love's BOW WOW WOW Animal Rescue Benefit on July 14, 2007, Bel Air, California © AFP / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Top stories

German film director Wolfgang Petersen has succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 81, his representative revealed on Tuesday. The renowned filmmaker passed away at his home in California.

Having studied theater in Hamburg, Petersen moved to Berlin, where he for the first time tried his luck as a director, working on several episodes of the German crime series ‘Tatort’ and directing several feature films.

However, it was in 1982 that Petersen rose to international fame with his WWII drama ‘Das Boot’, telling the story of a Nazi German submarine during the Battle of the Atlantic. The movie went on to garner six Oscar nominations, including best director and best adapted screenplay. In 1984, he Petersen The NeverEnding Story’, a fantasy movie which became his first English-language work.

By 1989, the director relocated to the US, where he went on to release a whole host of commercially successful action films. Among his Hollywood hits were ‘Outbreak’ with Dustin Hoffman (1995), ‘Air Force One’ with Harrison Ford (1997), ‘The Perfect Storm’ with George Clooney (2000) and ‘Troy’ starring Brad Pitt (2004).

His biggest box office flop was ‘Poseidon’ (2006), an action-adventure disaster movie that was a remake of a 1970s feature. Petersen later acknowledged that he “shouldn’t have done it, because it just doesn’t work like that. At some point you fail.”

Petersen took a decade off directing, returning in 2016 with the heist comedy ‘Vier gegen die Bank,’ his first German-language feature since ‘Das Boot’ and the last one he would ever make. 

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies