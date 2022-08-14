icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2022 20:02
HomeGames & Culture

95-year-old Italian actress announces Senate run

Gina Lollobrigida will run for Senate as the face of a newly-formed Euroskeptic party
95-year-old Italian actress announces Senate run
Lollobrigida at her 95th birthday party © Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli

Top stories

Italian cinema legend Gina Lollobrigida announced on Saturday that she will run in September’s general election as an independent candidate under the banner of the newly-formed Euroskeptic alliance ISP (Sovereign and Popular Italy). She will represent the district of Latina, which is located south of Rome.  

ISP, which defines itself as “the only alternative to liberal warmongering and healthcare totalitarianism,” is backed by the Communist Party, Socialist Homeland, Civil Action, Ancora Italia and Riconquistare Italy. The group must net 3% of the votes in order to enter the parliament. Its platform opposes increased military spending, economic globalization, rampant privatization, and “health dictatorship,” and calls for a restoration of monetary sovereignty, denouncing the EU as “nothing more than a branch office on Wall Street.

While Lollobrigida was connected with the newly-formed political party through her lawyer Antonio Ingroia, a former magistrate, it is not the 95-year-old star’s first attempt to enter politics. She ran for European Parliament in 1999 on the Democratici ticket, netting 10,000 votes but falling short of a victory.  

Italian parliament dissolved
Read more
Italian parliament dissolved

Lollobrigida has acted in dozens of films, including ‘Beat the Devil’; ‘The Most Beautiful Woman in the World’; ‘Come September’; ‘Bread, Love and Dreams’; and ‘Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell’. She also worked as a photojournalist in the 1970s, scoring a coveted interview with Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and became an accomplished sculptor.  

Italy called snap elections for September after PM Mario Draghi announced his resignation last month and President Sergio Mattarella dissolved the parliament after initially refusing Draghi’s resignation. The ex-PM’s former coalition partners in government had withdrawn their support, balking at the rising cost of living amid the economic depression triggered by the Covid-19 containment policies and his support for arming Ukraine, which is deeply unpopular among Italians.

Top stories

RT Features

The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies