8 Aug, 2022 21:09
Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

While the world-renowned film director is said to be “in good spirits,” his condition means he will give fewer interviews
Danish film director Lars von Trier is seen posing for the cameras ahead of the screening of 'The House that Jack Built' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2018, Cannes, France © AFP / Valery Hache/AFP

Lars von Trier, the 66-year-old Danish film director who made a name for himself internationally with movies such as ‘Antichrist’, ‘Melancholia’, ‘Nymphomaniac Vols. I and II’, and ‘Dogville’, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Zentropa, a production company co-founded by the director, broke the news on Monday.

In its statement, Zentropa said that von Trier is “in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms.” He is also said to be hopeful that he will be able to conclude Riget Exodus, the third season of his horror television series ‘Riget’, known in English-speaking countries as ‘The Kingdom’. The work is expected to debut on August 31 at the Venice Film Festival.

Von Trier’s condition will, however, affect his availability for interviews, which he will give only “to a limited extent until the premiere later in the year,” the press release read.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper back in 2018, von Trier attributed the tremor in his hands to antidepressants and alcohol withdrawal.

The director told journalists at the time that he was “working on [his] alcoholism.

While von Trier’s unconventional and provocative approach to cinematography has earned him a cult following and made him a household name in the world of filmmaking, some critics deem his films overly controversial and explicit.

A remark the director made during a press conference in 2011, when he jokingly said he could “sympathize” with Adolf Hitler saw him banned from the Cannes Film Festival for seven years.

