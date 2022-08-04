Spoon-bending ‘spy psychic’ issues warning to Putin

Television personality Uri Geller has issued a “warning” to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Scotland will be protected from Moscow’s nuclear warheads by his psychic force field. He also suggested that space aliens might intervene to save the world from the atomic war which Russia was supposedly planning.

Referring to “rumors and reports” that Russia was “seriously considering” using atomic weapons against the West, Geller tweeted out an open letter to Putin on Tuesday from Israel, vowing to “use every last molecule of my Mind Power to prevent you from launching a nuclear attack!”

Geller urged everyone in the world to “stop what you are doing right now – and just take five seconds out of your day to visualize a radiant, energetic force field – like a dazzling, golden shield in the sky – that will deflect and turn back any nuclear warheads that Putin attempts to deploy!”

In addition to this psychic shield, Geller warned the Russian president that “there are also forces far, far greater than you can imagine that I am sure will intervene to prevent you from starting a nuclear war. They are watching and waiting, and they will STOP you.”

If Russia decides to launch nuclear weapons anyway, “your mission control computers will crash, your navigation systems will fail and your missiles will malfunction!” Geller vowed.

The British-Israeli illusionist shot to fame in the 1970s, when he started “bending spoons” with his mind and performing other stage tricks on TV. Critics have acknowledged him as a talented magician, but balked at his claim that he received powers of telepathy and telekinesis from extraterrestrials.

A 2013 BBC documentary titled ‘The Secret Life of Uri Geller – Psychic Spy?’ claimed that Geller had worked as a spy for the CIA, Mossad and Mexican intelligence. In the film, Geller claimed to have wiped floppy discs carried by Russian agents by repeatedly chanting the word “erase.”

Geller’s talk of nuclear war appears to be based on news reports about this week’s nuclear non-proliferation conference in New York. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of “reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling,” aimed at “those supporting Ukraine’s self-defense.”

Russia has rejected such talk as baseless and “utterly unfounded” speculation. Nothing happening in Ukraine rises to Russia’s nuclear threshold, diplomat Alexander Trofimov told the conference – though he added that NATO’s involvement already amounts to “a fierce hybrid confrontation and dangerously balances on the edge of open military clash.”