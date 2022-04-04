 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 17:56
HomeGames & Culture

‘World of Tanks’ developer leaves Russia and Belarus

Wargaming announces it will be closing its Minsk studio and handing over live services to an unaffiliated company
‘World of Tanks’ developer leaves Russia and Belarus
World of Tanks. © Wargaming

Top stories

Wargaming, the studio behind popular online military games such as ‘World of Tanks,’ ‘World of Warships’ and ‘World of Warplanes,’ has announced it will be completely shutting down operations in Russia and in its ‘native’ Belarus, where it was founded and is the biggest gaming company in the country.

It announced the decision in a statement posted to its website as well as LinkedIn, saying it had already started the process of closing its studio in Minsk and has transferred the business of operating its games in Russia and Belarus to Lesta Studio – a Russian developer that Wargaming acquired in 2011 but is now “no longer affiliated” with the company.

“The company will not profit from this process either today or going forward. Much to the contrary we expect to suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision,” Wargaming admitted in the statement.

Nevertheless, the studio maintained that it will be completing the transition “with all due speed” while sticking to local laws and ensuring the safety and support of its employees. It added that the live products and services will remain available for Russians and Belarusians throughout this period, as they will be operated by the new games operator.

Russian and Belarusian esports teams banned READ MORE: Russian and Belarusian esports teams banned

“Despite the magnitude of this decision, we as a company are confident in the future of our business and are committed to delivering quality games to our players,” the statement concluded.

Though it did not provide a specific reason for the decision, it is more than likely connected to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the strict sanctions placed on all Russian and Belarusian companies. Wargaming has also repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine during this conflict, has donated a million dollars to the Ukrainian Red Cross and has fired a creative director for expressing support for Putin’s operation.

Wargaming joins a host of major companies from across all industries that have decided to suspend or completely shut down their operations in Russia and Belarus, after Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it had been planning to retake the two rebel regions by force.

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies