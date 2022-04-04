 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 14:53
HomeBusiness News

Russia resumes flights to more than 50 ‘friendly’ nations

Moscow lifts air travel restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic
Russia resumes flights to more than 50 ‘friendly’ nations
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries starting April 9, as Moscow continues to lift Covid-19-related restrictions.

The measure would apply to “friendly countries,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join in on Western sanctions on Moscow.

According to the prime minister, the step comes as Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline over the past few weeks.

The list of nations includes Algeria, Afghanistan, Argentina, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Hong Kong, Israel, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, the Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines , Saudi Arabia, the Seychelles, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Russia closes airspace to 30+ states READ MORE: Russia closes airspace to 30+ states

Moscow had previously lifted curbs on air links with 15 nations, including the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Qatar, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, UAE, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea, and Egypt.

However, the EU, UK, and the US airspace remain closed for Russian planes as part of sanctions on the country over the military operation in Ukraine.

Russian airspace is also closed to those countries that joined the flight ban.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies