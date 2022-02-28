 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2022 13:21
Russia closes airspace to 30+ states

The measure is a tit-for-tat response to sanctions against Moscow
Russia closes airspace to 30+ states
© Westend61/Getty Images

Russia has closed its skies for over two dozen European countries, as well Canada, on Monday. The move came after the EU banned Russian airlines from crossing into their airspace.

European nations began banning Russian-owned airlines and Russian-registered aircraft shortly after Moscow launched a military operation against Ukraine early Thursday morning. On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the closure of the entire EU airspace to Russian-linked flights.

Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Moscow’s actions by the urgent need to “demilitarize” Ukraine, to protect Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and to ensure that Russia would not be put under threat by NATO from the territory of Ukraine.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s EU membership ‘not on the agenda’ – Borrell

Ukraine said the action was entirely unprovoked and appealed to the international community for help. After several delays, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting for the first time in Belarus on Monday.

