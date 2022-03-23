 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2022 12:41
HomeGames & Culture

Disney employees stage pro-LGBTQ walkouts

Over 100 workers from different parts of the company reportedly took part in the protest against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Disney employees stage pro-LGBTQ walkouts
LGBTQ employees protesting CEO Bob Chapek's handling of the staff controversy over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, aka the 'Parental Rights in Education' bill walk out from Walt Disney Animation on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Burbank, CA. © Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Top stories

Some LGBTQ Disney employees staged a walkout Tuesday in protest of the company’s “insufficient” response to Florida’s education bill which critics call the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

While there were reportedly over 100 workers taking part in the walkout throughout different parts of the company, the overall turnout was not as massive as some might have expected. 

The walkout at Orlando’s Walt Disney World was represented by one lone cast member who wore a rainbow flag and held up a sign reading “Trans rights are human rights” near the entrance to the park.

Meanwhile, at Disney’s Burbank, California studio, the turnout was somewhat bigger – around 75 employees gathered across the street from the studio and held up signs, chanting: “Disney say gay, we won’t go away.”

Disney to investigate LGBTQ+ concerns
Read more
Disney to investigate LGBTQ+ concerns

The protesters have been pushing for Disney’s leadership, particularly CEO Bob Chapek, to do more to oppose Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans educators from teaching or discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, allowing parents to sue schools if they feel this policy had been violated. Critics of the bill, who call it the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, insist that it violates the basic human rights of the LGBTQ community and poses a threat to their lives.

According to the ‘Disney Do Better’ walkout group, the statements made by Disney’s leadership in response to the controversial bill “utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”

Chapek has since apologized to employees for his silence, saying he and Disney shareholders were “opposed to the bill from the outset,” but decided not to make any public statements, thinking they could “be more effective working behind the scenes.”

Disney has since paused political donations in Florida and is “increasing support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states.”

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies