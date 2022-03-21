 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia bans Facebook and Instagram
21 Mar, 2022 13:46
HomeGames & Culture

Kanye barred from Grammys

Rappers’ representative confirms he was removed from lineup due to “concerning online behavior”
Kanye barred from Grammys
Kanye West © Getty Images / Scott Dudelson / FilmMagic

Top stories

Kanye West has reportedly been barred from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony due to his “concerning online behavior,” the rapper's representatives said. 

West’s team claimed they received a call from Grammy organizers on Friday, informing them that the artist was “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers slated for the show.

Kanye, who is currently nominated for five 2022 Grammy awards, has recently been drawing a lot of attention on social media for his harassment campaign against Pete Davidson – the latest boyfriend of Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian –  as well as his feud with ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah, for which West received a 24 hour suspension from Instagram after he used a racial slur against Noah.

Other possible reasons why the Grammy organizers have decided to drop Kanye from the lineup include his potential public statements regarding his wife, attempts to lobby public sentiment for custody of his children, support for controversial figures such Marilyn Manson and DeBaby, calls in support of former US president Donald Trump, or some comment about slavery.

However, there are many who have blasted the Grammy organizers for dropping West, saying it was part of a racist and anti-hip-hop narrative. 

Kanye West suspended from Instagram
Read more
Kanye West suspended from Instagram

The Game – a veteran rapper who collaborated with West on his latest single ‘Eazy” wrote on social media that “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions … The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions … We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

While it seems that the decision to remove Kanye is final, other performers who have been confirmed for the ceremony include nominees BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish among others. The ceremony is set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 and will be streamed on Paramount+.

Top stories

RT Features

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
Sanctions: The Blowback
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies