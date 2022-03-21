Kanye barred from Grammys

Kanye West has reportedly been barred from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony due to his “concerning online behavior,” the rapper's representatives said.

West’s team claimed they received a call from Grammy organizers on Friday, informing them that the artist was “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers slated for the show.

Kanye, who is currently nominated for five 2022 Grammy awards, has recently been drawing a lot of attention on social media for his harassment campaign against Pete Davidson – the latest boyfriend of Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian – as well as his feud with ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah, for which West received a 24 hour suspension from Instagram after he used a racial slur against Noah.

Other possible reasons why the Grammy organizers have decided to drop Kanye from the lineup include his potential public statements regarding his wife, attempts to lobby public sentiment for custody of his children, support for controversial figures such Marilyn Manson and DeBaby, calls in support of former US president Donald Trump, or some comment about slavery.

However, there are many who have blasted the Grammy organizers for dropping West, saying it was part of a racist and anti-hip-hop narrative.

The Game – a veteran rapper who collaborated with West on his latest single ‘Eazy” wrote on social media that “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions … The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions … We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

While it seems that the decision to remove Kanye is final, other performers who have been confirmed for the ceremony include nominees BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish among others. The ceremony is set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 and will be streamed on Paramount+.