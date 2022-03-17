Kanye West suspended from Instagram

Instagram has suspended Kanye West for 24 hours after he used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah, who criticized the rapper’s recent behavior towards his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking on the Daily Show, host Noah claimed that West’s actions were “terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [a husband].”

The criticism from the comedian comes after West has repeatedly made public posts about his wife and her new partner Pete Davidson following their divorce. Most recently, West posted screenshots of a private conversation between himself, Kardashian, and Davidson.

Responding to Noah’s remarks, West shared a screenshot of a Google search for Noah accompanied by a racial slur. The post has since been removed, with Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirming it has “deleted content” from the rapper’s account.

While West is locked out of his account, he can’t like, post, comment, or send direct messages. However, followers are still able to like and comment on his posts.

West has not issued a public comment on Instagram’s decision, nor has Noah.

Addressing the situation, Meta confirmed that it had responded to the violation of its hate speech and bullying policy. It warned that it would “take additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”