 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2022 15:13
HomeGames & Culture

Kanye West suspended from Instagram

The American rapper had his account blocked for 24 hours after he used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah
Kanye West suspended from Instagram
Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI. © Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Top stories

Instagram has suspended Kanye West for 24 hours after he used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah, who criticized the rapper’s recent behavior towards his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking on the Daily Show, host Noah claimed that West’s actions were “terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [a husband].”

The criticism from the comedian comes after West has repeatedly made public posts about his wife and her new partner Pete Davidson following their divorce. Most recently, West posted screenshots of a private conversation between himself, Kardashian, and Davidson.

Responding to Noah’s remarks, West shared a screenshot of a Google search for Noah accompanied by a racial slur. The post has since been removed, with Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirming it has “deleted content” from the rapper’s account.

Kanye West has unexpected fan in Russia
Read more
Kanye West has unexpected fan in Russia

While West is locked out of his account, he can’t like, post, comment, or send direct messages. However, followers are still able to like and comment on his posts.

West has not issued a public comment on Instagram’s decision, nor has Noah.

Addressing the situation, Meta confirmed that it had responded to the violation of its hate speech and bullying policy. It warned that it would “take additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies