18 Feb, 2022 11:14
Kanye West takes a stand against streaming platforms

The rapper said ‘Donda 2’ will only be available on his Stem Player. “It’s time to take control and build our own,” said West.
Kanye West © Rich Fury / VF20 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West’s upcoming album ‘Donda 2’ will drop on February 22, accompanied by a performance scheduled the same day in Miami. The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, announced the album in an Instagram post where he revealed that the only way fans will be able to hear the new music is if they purchase West’s Stem Player – an actual physical music player.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

The player, which was launched alongside his previous album ‘Donda’, is currently available on West’s website and costs $200. According to the website, the player allows users to customize any song and split any song into stems – individual tracks like vocals, drums, bass, and samples – allowing people to create their own mix, add effects, and more.

The new album is announced as Ye has been having a social media meltdown, engaging in online spats with fellow artists over his rocky relationship with Kim Kardashian West, who has recently filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, and his anger toward Kim’s reported new boyfriend Pete Davidson. West has cut all ties with Kid Cudi, who is friends with Davidson, and has even removed their collaboration from the upcoming album.

In another Instagram post West also demanded that Billie Eilish apologize to rapper Travis Scott after she stopped her show to make sure her fans were OK. West took Eilish’s gesture as an insult toward Scott, whose performance at Astroworld left 10 people dead in a stampede. Ye said that unless Eilish apologizes, he won’t be headlining at Coachella 2022.

