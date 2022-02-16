Baby Shark to get a full-length movie

‘Baby Shark’ – the viral children’s song that has become the most-watched video in YouTube’s history – will be getting a full-length movie in 2023 as announced by Paramount.

While there are little to no details about what the Baby Shark movie will be about, it will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company, and will presumably feature children’s songs that might turn out to be as catchy and annoying as the original two-minute YouTube video.

The original ‘Baby Shark’ song presumably originated as a campfire song, allegedly created by camp counselors after being inspired by the movie ‘Jaws.’ In 2016 South Korean educational company Pinkfong published an animated version of the song in a video which currently has over 10 billion views on YouTube.

Pinkfong’s version has since been developed into a TV spinoff – ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’ – and the titular character has been featured in another cinematic venture – ‘Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventures.’