Futurama’s Bender actor explains why he won’t return

Actor John DiMaggio, the voice of foul-mouthed robot Bender in popular animated series ‘Futurama’, has commented on his refusal to reprise the role for the upcoming revival season.

“Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is supposed to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent.”

According to a report by Deadline last week, DiMaggio received an offer to return to the role of Bender for a sum that was in line with what the other lead actors were offered, but he felt it was not competitive based on the success of the original show. After he countered the offer, the negotiations reportedly stalled and a decision was made to recast Bender.

DiMaggio has stated that this wasn’t just about himself, as he felt the entire cast deserved to be paid more. “Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy and different boundaries. Their ‘price’. Some accept offers, some hold their ground.”

After fans expressed their support for DiMaggio and called on ‘Futurama’ to bring him back to the iconic role, the actor said he was thankful for the love and support and expressed hope for the best, implying that there might still be a chance a deal could be reached.

‘Futurama’ will be returning to Hulu for a new eighth season after almost a decade of being off-air. The revival is slated for a 2023 premiere, with most of the actors from the original series reprising their roles.