Neil Young called a ‘stoner birdbrain punk’ over Joe Rogan stand-off

American rock musician Ted Nugent has spoken out on the ongoing controversy between fellow artist Neil Young and streaming service Spotify, calling him a “stoner birdbrain punk” for his decision to pull his music from the platform for allowing Joe Rogan to spread “dangerous Covid and vaccine misinformation.”

Speaking on his ‘The Nightly Nuge’ live stream on Friday, Nugent recognized that Young’s songs are “wonderful music for those people who love that kind of music” but said he himself wasn’t a “big fan” of Young’s work, adding that “the guy is a complete punk.”

“If you’ve done that much mind-altering chemicals throughout your life,” said Nugent “then you can proudly claim in one moment that you should be rocking in the free world but then in the next moment witness all the evidence supporting everything that Joe Rogan’s been saying, that I’ve been saying, the truth, logic, common sense, the indisputable evidence to support it – and then claim that we’re guilty of misinformation when actually, the stoner birdbrain punk, he delivers misinformation.”

Nugent, who has appeared on Rogan’s podcast several times, added: “So this is a funny moment, because he made an ultimatum to Spotify – whatever that big tech is – and he said, ‘If you don’t take Joe Rogan off Spotify, then you have to take my music off Spotify.’ That’s a pretty easy decision, Neil. Thanks for making it so simple, because Neil Young on Spotify – adios, mofo.”

Nugent went on to praise Joni Mitchell for her musical artistic achievements but added that the things both Young and Mitchell have been saying are “just stupid.”

“Now Joni Mitchell’s doing the same thing, and, again, God bless her. I can’t stand folk music, but I know there are a lot of people that love that kind of stuff and I salute them and thank them. And I appreciate any music that makes people happy and fortifies their American Dream, or whatever dream they might have,” he said.

“I’ve seen Joni Mitchell do interviews; she’s a smart gal, and her musical dreams she literally has perfected. And on behalf of those people that love that kind of music, I can only salute them and celebrate the happiness that Joni Mitchell and Neil Young’s music brought them.”

Last month, both Young and Mitchell announced they would be pulling their music from Spotify, accusing the platform of allowing Joe Rogan to spread “deadly misinformation” about Covid and vaccines. Rogan has since been embroiled in controversy, while Spotify has stood by his side, refusing to remove the number-one podcast from its service.